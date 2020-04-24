Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 664 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $320.51 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

