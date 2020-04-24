Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,954,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $229.38 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

