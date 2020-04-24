Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 416,155 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.