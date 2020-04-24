Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.