Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $285.33 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.10 and a 200 day moving average of $269.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

