Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,277,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,581,000. Discover Financial Services accounts for 2.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Discover Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

