Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 25,522 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 3.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $79,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,837,000 after purchasing an additional 124,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,131 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,212. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $265.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

