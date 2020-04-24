Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CFO David A. Gardella acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,368.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Drucker acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,100 shares of company stock worth $213,128. 9.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $190.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $190.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

