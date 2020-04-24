DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $89,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $35,792,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550,503 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

