DNB Asset Management AS Has $305,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 179,203 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,975,000 after acquiring an additional 965,403 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,388,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Compass Point started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

Shares of EWBC opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

