Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $152.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

