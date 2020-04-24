Diamant Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $160.65 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.18 and its 200 day moving average is $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.