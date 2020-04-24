Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

