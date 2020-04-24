Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Chevron stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

