DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

