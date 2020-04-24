Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 273,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 37,434 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $902.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

