Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Sells 92 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average of $135.40. The stock has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

