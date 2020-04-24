Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,271.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $864.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,188.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,315.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.