Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.79. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

