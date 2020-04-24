Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,319.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.