Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 147.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

MO opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

