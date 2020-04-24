Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,693.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its holdings in Boeing by 211.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

