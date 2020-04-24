Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 2,165 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 307,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,477,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46.

