Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 731 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 277.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $163.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

