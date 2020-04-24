Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

