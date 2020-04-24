Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 2,030 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.