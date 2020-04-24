Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 499 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $202.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.