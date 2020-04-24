Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

