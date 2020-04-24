Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CLB opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.35. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.34.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

