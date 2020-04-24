Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,123 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 446.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,057 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 227.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $141.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,893,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

