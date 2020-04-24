Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $255.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

