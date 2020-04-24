Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,229,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,120,000 after acquiring an additional 961,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,513,000 after acquiring an additional 533,750 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Cfra increased their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

