Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

