Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $376.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

