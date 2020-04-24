Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $526,300,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $68,194,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 383,215 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $140.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.