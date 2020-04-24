Consolidated Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,415 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,790 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,864 shares of company stock valued at $65,186,480. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $151.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 758.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

