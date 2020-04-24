Consolidated Capital Management LLC Purchases 953 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $163.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

