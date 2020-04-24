Consolidated Capital Management LLC Purchases 673 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

