Consolidated Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 32,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 3.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,212,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,113.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $277,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $277,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $6,178,195.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 924,861 shares of company stock worth $109,773,896 over the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

