Consolidated Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Mastercard stock opened at $255.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

