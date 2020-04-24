Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,408 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

