Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,520 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.07. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

