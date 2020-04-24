Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $235,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $71.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

