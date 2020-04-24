Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 317,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $83,574,000 after acquiring an additional 188,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $284.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

