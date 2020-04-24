Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 51.11%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

CNS stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

