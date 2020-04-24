Cohen Lawrence B Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.5% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average of $122.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.