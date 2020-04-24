Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

Shares of CAT opened at $112.91 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

