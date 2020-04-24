Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.45 and last traded at $135.83, approximately 13,830,180 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 42,536,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.33.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

