BMO Capital Markets Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.78 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 232.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

