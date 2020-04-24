AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.50 on Friday. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

